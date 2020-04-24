Also available on the nbc app

Chord Overstreet chatted with Access Hollywood about his new single "Summertime." He shared that he really hopes his new bop will allow fans to escape to paradise with the fun, nostalgic song. Chord also opened up about how recording "Quarantine Sessions" and "Quarantine Covers" on his YouTube channel has served as a creative outlet for him during the pandemic. Plus, the star revealed the surprising items he stole from the set of "Glee." OVERSTREET's new bop, "Summertime" is out now!

