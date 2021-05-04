Main Content

Chloé Zhao Leaves 10-Year-Old Superfan Speechless With Heartfelt Surprise: See Her Emotional Reaction!

CLIP05/03/21

Last month, Chloé Zhao became the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for Best Director, and no one was happier than her No. 1 fan: 10-year-old Lauren Corros! The budding filmmaker, who has been creating her own short movies during quarantine, went viral after she recreated Chloé's Academy Awards red carpet look. During Access Hollywood's interview with Lauren, Chloé popped in the video call to surprise her, which left the superfan speechless!

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.