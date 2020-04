Also available on the NBC app

Chloe and Halle Bailey are quarantining together at home with their family during the coronavirus pandemic. The sisters spoke to Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez spoke to Access Daily via video chat and gushed about paying homage to Beyoncé’s “Homecoming” on the show, “Grown-ish.” They also explained their new single, “Catch Up” and where the inspiration came from.

