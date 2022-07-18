Chloe Kim is still glowing from her recent royal encounter! At the 2022 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, the Olympic gold medalist tells Access Hollywood about meeting Prince Harry and why it was so important to help promote mental health awareness. And, Chloe says she was invited to Harry and wife Meghan Markle's home and would love to help coach their kids Archie and Lilibet in snowboarding!

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight