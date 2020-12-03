Also available on the nbc app

Chloe Kim's transition from the slopes to the stage went better than she ever imagined. The Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder chats with Access Hollywood about her time on "The Masked Singer" and how she didn't expect to make it as far as she did, let alone get eliminated on the same night as music star Tori Kelly! Chloe shares that she had a cute DM exchange with Tori after the show and jokes that judge Ken Jeong still hasn't responded to her Instagram message from two years ago. The 20-year-old also explains how being on "The Masked Singer" boosted her confidence and why she's encouraging fans to step outside their own comfort zones, no matter how nervous they are! And, could music be a serious endeavor for Chloe in the future? "The Masked Singer" airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

