The newest "Father of the Bride" movie sounds like it was a total blast on-screen and off! Stars Chloe Fineman and Isabela Merced tell Access Hollywood about the HBO Max comedy, out June 16, and how the cast and crew got so close that they even jumped in the pool together at just one of the epic wrap parties! And, the actresses reveal that Andy Garcia taught them how to smoke Cuban cigars on set. Plus, Chloe reflects on multiple "SNL" castmates leaving this season.

