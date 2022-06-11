Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Chloe Fineman & Isabela Merced Say Andy Garcia Taught Them How To Smoke Cuban Cigars

CLIP06/10/22

The newest "Father of the Bride" movie sounds like it was a total blast on-screen and off! Stars Chloe Fineman and Isabela Merced tell Access Hollywood about the HBO Max comedy, out June 16, and how the cast and crew got so close that they even jumped in the pool together at just one of the epic wrap parties! And, the actresses reveal that Andy Garcia taught them how to smoke Cuban cigars on set. Plus, Chloe reflects on multiple "SNL" castmates leaving this season.

NRS0 E0 9 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: chloe fineman, Isabela Merced, father of the bride, chloe fineman snl, andy garcia, Gloria Estefan, hbo max, TV
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.