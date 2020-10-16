Alyssa Milano, Bette Midler & More Celebrities React To Trump & Biden’s Town Halls
CLIP 10/16/20
Chip and Joanna Gaines have found their next big project! On the latest installment of the pair's YouTube series "Road to Launch," Chip and Jo introduced fans to Montana-based chef Eduardo Garcia, who lost part of his left arm in a life-threatening electrical accident a decade ago. Though his injury may be permanent, Eduardo hasn't let it stop him from pursuing new dreams – and he'll share his journey on an upcoming show slated for Chip and Jo's upcoming Magnolia Network.