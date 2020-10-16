Also available on the nbc app

Chip and Joanna Gaines have found their next big project! On the latest installment of the pair's YouTube series "Road to Launch," Chip and Jo introduced fans to Montana-based chef Eduardo Garcia, who lost part of his left arm in a life-threatening electrical accident a decade ago. Though his injury may be permanent, Eduardo hasn't let it stop him from pursuing new dreams – and he'll share his journey on an upcoming show slated for Chip and Jo's upcoming Magnolia Network.

Appearing: