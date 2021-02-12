Main Content

Chip and Joanna's home renovation is complete! The "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" stars recently put an addition on their farmhouse in Waco, Texas. They'd been giving fans glimpses of their progress on their show, and in a sneak peek at this week's episode, they finally unveiled the finished product! "This is our happy place. I'd say it was worth it. We love it,” Jo said as she gave fans a mini tour.

