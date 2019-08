Also available on the NBC app

Chip and Joanna Gaines may have a massive home and lifestyle empire, but they're not recognizable to everyone! At the 2019 Time 100 Gala, Chip told Page Six that he and his wife approached Martha Stewart at the bash, yet she "didn't have the faintest idea" who they were. Find out how the encounter went down – and what Martha had to say about it!

Appearing: