Also available on the nbc app

Chip and Joanna Gaines are taking a trip down memory lane! On Wednesday, the home renovation duo shared a never-before-seen peek at their original casting tape for HGTV's "Fixer Upper" on the Magnolia Network YouTube channel. In their submission, which was filmed back in 2012, the couple was hard at work fixing up a house in their hometown. The video also showcased the couple's sweet interactions and Chip's sense of humor.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution