Chip And Joanna Gaines Reveal The Secret To Their 16-Year Marriage Staying Strong

Chip and Joanna Gaines are just so cute together! The couple, who have been married for 16 years, recently spoke to <a href="https://people.com/home/chip-gaines-on-his-marriage-to-joanna-we-care-more-about-one-another-than-being-right/?utm_campaign=peoplemagazine&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&xid=socialflow_twitter_peoplemag">People</a> and shared some of the secrets of how they keep their romance so strong. "Jo and I are the best of friends, and yet obviously we don't agree all the time," Chip said. "I've conceded to her dozens of times, if not thousands during our relationship, and she has done the same with me. In the end, Jo and I sincerely care more about one another than we do about one of us being right during a debate."

