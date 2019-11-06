Access
WEEKDAYS

Chip And Joanna Gaines Reveal The Secret To Their 16-Year Marriage Staying Strong

CLIP11/06/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Chip and Joanna Gaines are just so cute together! The couple, who have been married for 16 years, recently spoke to <a href="https://people.com/home/chip-gaines-on-his-marriage-to-joanna-we-care-more-about-one-another-than-being-right/?utm_campaign=peoplemagazine&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&xid=socialflow_twitter_peoplemag">People</a> and shared some of the secrets of how they keep their romance so strong. "Jo and I are the best of friends, and yet obviously we don't agree all the time," Chip said. "I've conceded to her dozens of times, if not thousands during our relationship, and she has done the same with me. In the end, Jo and I sincerely care more about one another than we do about one of us being right during a debate."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, joanna gaines, chip gaines, couples, relationships, entertainment
S20192 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (98)

Lady Gaga ‘Devastated’ To Cancel Las Vegas Concert Due To Sinus Infection And Bronchitis
CLIP 11/07/19
Kate Middleton Wears Princess Diana's Sapphire Earrings For Grenfell Fire Victims Meeting
CLIP 11/07/19
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Surprise Military Families And Talk About Baby Archie!
CLIP 11/07/19
James Brolin Says Wife Barbra Streisand 'Cracks [Him] Up All Day'
CLIP 11/06/19
Lil' Kim Says Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Is Starting To Realize Her Mom Is Famous: 'It's Cool For Me'
CLIP 11/06/19
Khloé Kardashian Explains Why She Didn't Have Daughter True Baptized In Armenia
CLIP 11/06/19
Ashley Tisdale And Patricia Heaton Gush Over Their Real-Life Bond: 'We Feel Like We're Almost Related'
CLIP 11/06/19
Scarlett Johansson Reacts To Her 'Superhero' Comic-Con Look, Her Thanos Gauntlet & More Top Style Moments
CLIP 11/06/19
Christian Bale Jokes He Wouldn't Save Matt Damon In A Fight Like Ben Affleck: I'd 'Run Out The Door'
CLIP 11/06/19
Billie Eilish Admits Her Egdy New Mullet Was A Total Accident: Somebody 'Burnt Half Of' My Hair Off
CLIP 11/06/19
Queen Elizabeth Held A Service To Lay Princess Diana's Spirit To Rest Years After She Died (Report)
CLIP 11/06/19
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss & Allison Holker Welcome Baby Girl: 'Healthy Beautiful Angel'
CLIP 11/06/19
Shay Mitchell Shares First Photo Of Newborn Daughter And Reveals Her Sweet Name
CLIP 11/06/19
Jennifer Lopez Has Been Training For '6 Weeks' For Her Super Bowl Performance
CLIP 11/06/19
Bode Miller's Wife Morgan Celebrates What Would Have Been Late Daughter’s 3rd Birthday: 'We Miss You'
CLIP 11/06/19
Lucy Hale Jokes How Moving To NYC For 'Katy Keene' Is 'Toughening' Her Up (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/06/19
Serena Williams Makes A Splash With Daughter Olympia On Family Vacation In The Maldives
CLIP 11/06/19
Luke Evans Pays Tribute To Cher, Etta James And More For His Debut Album 'At Last'
CLIP 11/06/19
Elmo, Oscar And More Adorably Answer Kid Questions To Celebrate 50 Years Of ‘Sesame Street’
CLIP 11/06/19
Megan Markle And Prince Harry’s Son Archie Is Already 6 Months And Reaching Major Milestones
CLIP 11/06/19
Chip And Joanna Gaines Reveal The Secret To Their 16-Year Marriage Staying Strong
CLIP 11/06/19
Mario Lopez And Family Will Be Grand Marshall For Hollywood Christmas Parade (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/06/19
Kris Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors With An Enormous Diamond Ring
CLIP 11/06/19
'NCIS: New Orleans' Star Lucas Black Makes Shocking Exit After 6 Seasons
CLIP 11/06/19
Whitney Houston’s Best Friend Robyn Crawford Reveals Intimate Details About Their Romance
CLIP 11/06/19
Are Kylie Jenner And Drake Romantically Seeing Each Other?
CLIP 11/06/19
Queen Elizabeth's New Clothing Will No Longer Be Designed With Real Fur
CLIP 11/06/19
Lady Gaga Reacts To Past Bradley Cooper Dating Rumors: 'It Was Orchestrated As A Performance'
CLIP 11/06/19
Laura Dern Gushes Over Working With Meryl Streep For 'Little Women:' 'She's The Queen'
CLIP 11/06/19
Scarlett Johansson Marvels That She Played A Mom Twice In 2019: 'I Got Two Boys This Year'
CLIP 11/06/19
Mandy Moore Would Join A Makeshift 'Midway' Co-stars Band: 'I'm In'
CLIP 11/06/19
Queen Latifah's Ursula, Shaggy's Sebastian Look And More Top Moments From 'The Little Mermaid Live!'
CLIP 11/06/19
Nick Jonas Has Sweet Praise For Priyanka Chopra: '[She] Elevates Anything I Ever Do' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/06/19
Meet The Sexy Australian Firefighters Showing Off Their Abs For A Good Cause
CLIP 11/05/19
Gugu Mbatha-Raw Looks Back On Her Best Fashion Moments: Which Look Made Her Feel 'Like A Princess'?
CLIP 11/05/19
Britney Spears Shows Off Her Powerful Remedy For 'Self-Esteem Problems'
CLIP 11/05/19
Kate Flannery Says Leaving 'Dancing With The Stars' Felt Like 'Graduation': 'It Was A Great Experience'
CLIP 11/05/19
Matt Damon Tells The Sweet Story Behind His Bicep Tattoo Of His 4 Daughters' Names
CLIP 11/05/19
ABC News Anchor Amy Robach Caught On Live Mic Claiming Bosses Quashed Her Jeffrey Epstein Story
CLIP 11/05/19
Caitlyn Jenner Praises 'Special' Ex Kris Jenner In Heartfelt Birthday Tribute: 'Love You'
CLIP 11/05/19
Angelina Jolie Says She'll Live Near Brad Pitt Until Her Kids Turn 18 And Will Move Overseas After
CLIP 11/05/19
Prince Andrew Returning To Royal Spotlight Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
CLIP 11/05/19
Reba McEntire And Boyfriend Anthony 'Skeeter' Lasuzzo Split After Dating 2 Years
CLIP 11/05/19
Reese Witherspoon Kept Her 'Legally Blonde 2' Wardrobe Including 77 Pairs Of Shoes!
CLIP 11/05/19
Kristen Stewart Reveals If She Would Have Married Robert Pattinson In Their 'Twilight' Days
CLIP 11/05/19
Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects On 20 Years Sober And Reveals She Once 'Shared Drugs' With Dad Tony Curtis
CLIP 11/05/19
Prince Charles Gets Stirred Up In Apparent Royal Art Scandal
CLIP 11/05/19
Patrick Wilson Opens Up About Watching 'Midway' With Veterans: 'It Takes A Great Responsibility'
CLIP 11/05/19
Brian Austin Green Reveals If He'd Be Down For Another Season Of 'BH90210'
CLIP 11/05/19
Prince Harry Takes Commercial Flight To And From Tokyo After Backlash For Using Private Planes
CLIP 11/05/19
Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney Responds To Haters Who Trolled Her Swimsuit Snap
CLIP 11/05/19
Daphne Oz Shares Post-Baby Bod Ten Weeks After Giving Birth To Baby No. 4: ‘Everyone Starts Somewhere’
CLIP 11/05/19
‘This Is Us’ Kid Actors Reveal How They Tackle Filming Heavy Issues
CLIP 11/05/19
Susan Kelechi Watson And Marsha Stephanie Blake Praise 'This Is Us' Tackling Racial Issues: 'It's A Gift'
CLIP 11/05/19
Milo Ventimiglia And Mandy Moore Reveal How Young They Were When They Both Started Dating!
CLIP 11/05/19
Who Is Keanu Reeves' Longtime Friend Alexandra Grant? Everything We Know About Her
CLIP 11/05/19
Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Ditch Their Signature Black Style For Rare Public Appearance Together
CLIP 11/05/19
Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster Pen Sweet Messages To Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow For 21st Birthday
CLIP 11/05/19
Kylie Jenner Tries Spider Filter On Stormi's Face & Can't Believe She Loves It: 'You're Not Scared?'
CLIP 11/04/19
Kristin Davis Was A 'Fangirl' Over Rob Lowe's 'Boyish Pretty' Looks In The '80s: 'The Beauty Was Stunning'
CLIP 11/04/19
How Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton's Royal Style Inspired This Body Positive Influencer
CLIP 11/04/19
Keanu Reeves Holds Hands With Longtime Friend Alexandra Grant In First Red Carpet PDA
CLIP 11/04/19
John Stamos Says His 1-Year-Old Son Billy Once Bit Josh Peck's Son Max: 'It Was Horrific!'
CLIP 11/04/19
Ally Brooke Reveals She'll Sing 'Higher' On 'DWTS': 'I'm Very, Very Looking Forward To This Moment'
CLIP 11/04/19
Jensen Ackles Addresses Jared Padalecki's Arrest In Joking Remarks At 'Supernatural' Convention
CLIP 11/04/19
'Harry Potter' Actress Scarlett Byrne And Playboy Heir Cooper Hefner Wed In Courthouse Ceremony
CLIP 11/04/19
Demi Moore's Daughters Felt 'Forgotten' During Her Marriage To Ashton Kutcher
CLIP 11/04/19
Priyanka Chopra Dons Face Mask And Calls For 'Solutions' Amid Record Smog In India
CLIP 11/04/19
Joe Duggar And Kendra Duggar Welcome Baby No. 2!
CLIP 11/04/19
Shawn Johnson And Andrew East Adorably Cradle Newborn Baby Girl In Sweet Video
CLIP 11/04/19
Celebrity Chef Jet Tila Serves Up 'Low-Maintenance Lo Mein' In 3 Minutes
CLIP 11/04/19
Jane Seymour 'Aged Up' To Play Alan Arkin's Love Interest In 'The Kominsky Method'
CLIP 11/04/19
Matthew McConaughey Admits He’s ‘A Little Bit Nervous’ About Joining Instagram
CLIP 11/04/19
Dove Cameron Describes 'Emotional' Transition From Disney Channel After Releasing New Music
CLIP 11/04/19
Harry Styles Announces New Album And His Fans Are Totally Freaking Out!
CLIP 11/04/19
Charlize Theron Is 'Grateful' To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle For Shining A Spotlight On Africa
CLIP 11/04/19
Evangeline Lilly Looks Unrecognizable After Shaving Off All Her Hair
CLIP 11/04/19
Pete Davidson Pokes Fun At His ‘Open Book’ Personal Life In An Epic Way
CLIP 11/04/19
Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger And More Master Monochromatic At 2019 Hollywood Film Awards
CLIP 11/04/19
Meghan Markle Texted Ellen DeGeneres To Suggest Booking This Dancing Duo For Her Show
CLIP 11/04/19
Daryl Sabara Denies Reports That He Was Charged With Two Misdemeanors: ‘Woke Up To False Accusations’
CLIP 11/04/19
Kim Kardashian Admits That She’s Gained 18 Pounds: ‘Sometimes We Fall Off’
CLIP 11/04/19
Ariana Grande Looks Back On The 'Emotional, Wild' Year Of 'Thank U, Next'
CLIP 11/04/19
Demi Lovato Says She's 'Gone Through A Lot' And Is 'A Fighter' In Her First Major Interview In A Year
CLIP 11/03/19
Trisha Paytas Claims She's Married . . . But Who's The Mystery Groom?
CLIP 11/03/19
Joanna Krupa Welcomes Baby Girl Asha-Leigh: 'Women Are True Warriors'
CLIP 11/03/19
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video Of John Singing 'Wine Drunk' And We Are Obsessed!
CLIP 11/02/19
Kaia Gerber Is Cindy Crawford's Double At A Beverly Hills Charity Gala
CLIP 11/02/19
Zooey Deschanel 'Overjoyed' To Be Jonathan Scott’s Date For Brother J.D. Scott's Wedding
CLIP 11/02/19
Rob Kardashian Shares First New Photo Of Himself Since 2018
CLIP 11/01/19
Paula Abdul Hilariously Reacts To Her Iconic '80s Fashion: 'What The Heck Was I Thinking?!'
CLIP 11/01/19
Niecy Nash Details The Harrowing Moment She Witnessed Her Mother's Boyfriend Shoot Her
CLIP 11/01/19
Linda Hamilton's 'Terminator' Trainer Reveals How He Got The 63-Year-Old Into Peak Sarah Connor Shape
CLIP 11/01/19
Lori Loughlin Should 'Be Scared' Amid New Charge, Legal Expert Says: 'The Prosecutor Is Not Bluffing'
CLIP 11/01/19
Chrissy Teigen Vows She's Never 'Doing Anything Again' After Epic Halloween Celebration
CLIP 11/01/19
Solange Knowles Announces Split From Husband Alan Ferguson After Nearly 5 Years Of Marriage
CLIP 11/01/19
Nick Jonas Opens Up About Diabetes 14 Years After Diagnosis In Inspiring Message
CLIP 11/01/19
Who Is Jamie Foxx's Rumored New Girlfriend Dana Caprio?
CLIP 11/01/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.