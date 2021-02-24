Also available on the nbc app

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ restaurant Magnolia Table in Waco was severely flooded after a pipe burst during the Texas winter storms that ravaged the area. Chip shared a video on his Instagram page showing the extreme water damage and destruction from winter storm Uri. “Whether you heard about it on the news or have been living in the middle of it, you know Texas has been hit hard by winter storm Uri. Families and individuals from all over are dealing with the fallout of a storm like we've never seen. Here in Waco, we opened the doors to a busted pipe that flooded our restaurant.. but we know this same story is playing out across the state, with so many people facing far worse,” he wrote in part alongside the video.

