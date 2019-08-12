Also available on the NBC app

Chip and Joanna Gaines have expanded their family with another furry friend! The lovebirds are now the proud owners of an English Mastiff puppy after Chip surprised his wife and kids with the adorable pooch. Joanna posted precious snaps on Instagram of their 1-year-old son Crew with the pup and it looks like the two are already the best of friends! The new addition joins the family's menagerie of dogs, cats, cows, horses, chickens and goats.

