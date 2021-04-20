Thirteen-year-old Mackenzie is a true athlete with many talents! She plays soccer, baseball, basketball, and volleyball while maintaining a 4.0-grade point average. She has dreams of becoming a color analyst, so Kelly surprises her by introducing her to sports broadcasters and athletes Jessica Mendoza and Chiney Ogwumike. Jessica invites Mackenzie to a Dodgers game, and Chiney offers to let Mackenzie shadow her at ESPN and come to a Los Angeles Sparks game.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight