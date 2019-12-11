Child Actor Jack Burns Dead At Age 14

Also available on the NBC app

Child actor Jack Burns has passed away at age 14. Metro UK reports Burns was found dead on Dec. 1 at the home he shared with his parents in Scotland. According to the outlet, police have not confirmed a cause, but they are not treating his death as suspicious. Burns appeared in projects such as "Retribution" and "In Plain Sight." He was also a classical ballet student at the Elite Academy of Dance in his hometown.

