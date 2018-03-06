Also available on the nbc app

It's another #OneChicago event on NBC this week, with a big crossover between "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Fire." Jesse Spencer, who plays Matthew Casey on "Fire," chats with Access about some of the big cross show team-ups set to happen among the characters. Plus, after so many roles on television, are fans still surprised that he's Australian? "Chicago P.D." airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC, with the storyline continuing Thursday at 9/8c on "Chicago Fire."

Appearing: