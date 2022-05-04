Main Content

'Chicago Med': Steven Weber & Brian Tee Give Behind-The-Scenes Tour Of Hit Show's Set

CLIP05/04/22
The cast of "Chicago Med" is giving Access Hollywood an inside look at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center! Stars Steven Weber (Dr. Dean Archer) and Brian Tee (Dr. Ethan Choi) showed Access producer and guest correspondent Emily Orozco all of the fun details behind their emergency and operating room sets, including the real equipment (and fake blood) they use! Steven also shared that he sees the show as a "love letter" to the medical community. "Chicago Med" airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

