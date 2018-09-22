Also available on the NBC app

Taylor Kinney (Kelly Severide) and Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd) chat with Access about their characters finally being in a relationship on the show. Plus, Miranda reacts to Access' producer theorizing on what could have happened if Stella had run into Severide's ex in the Season 6 finale. Plus, Taylor talks the three NBC "Chicago" shows coming together on Wednesday nights. "Chicago Fire" returns Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on NBC.

Appearing: