'Chicago Fire's' Jesse Spencer On Casey & Severide's Brush With Fame; Which Castmate He'd Want In An Emergency

"Chicago Fire's" Jesse Spencer chats with Access about the return of his NBC drama, which will see Matt Casey and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have a brush with fame after a photographer captures their heroics. Then, the actor dishes on how he stays warm on those cold days of filming. Finally, Jesse reveals which member of his cast he'd want around if there was a real emergency situation. "Chicago Fire" airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.

