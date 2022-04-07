Main Content

Eamonn Walker has starred on "Chicago Fire" since the show's premiere, and co-star Hanako Greensmith says he's a father figure on set! "So much of the reason why this show feels as connected as it does is because he really takes everyone under their wing," she told Access Hollywood. More cast members from One Chicago share their thoughts on the fan-favorite franchise. "Chicago Med" returns with new episodes April 6 at 8/7c on NBC, followed by "Chicago Fire" at 9/8c and "Chicago PD" at 10/9c.

