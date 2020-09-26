Also available on the nbc app

Cheyenne Jackson joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on “Access Daily” to chat about his latest role in the Netflix series, “Julie and the Phantoms.” The actor also was thrilled to join Mario and Elizabeth Berkley in the reboot for “Saved By The Bell” which will be streaming on Peacock. “To grow up watching a show and then actually be on the show, has only happened one other time when I got to be on ‘Will and Grace’ so this was really fun,” Cheyenne said. Mario added, “Cheyenne is so funny, he kills it in that, can’t give away too much.”

