Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Cheyenne Jackson Gushes Over Joining Mario Lopez On 'Saved By The Bell' Reboot

CLIP09/25/20
Details
Also available on the nbc app

Cheyenne Jackson joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on “Access Daily” to chat about his latest role in the Netflix series, “Julie and the Phantoms.” The actor also was thrilled to join Mario and Elizabeth Berkley in the reboot for “Saved By The Bell” which will be streaming on Peacock. “To grow up watching a show and then actually be on the show, has only happened one other time when I got to be on ‘Will and Grace’ so this was really fun,” Cheyenne said. Mario added, “Cheyenne is so funny, he kills it in that, can’t give away too much.”

Appearing:
Tags: Access, cheyenne jackson, Mario Lopez, Saved By the Bell, peacock, reboot, TV, julie and the phantoms
S2020 E07 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Taylor Swift Pens Heartfelt Message As She Donates $13,000 To Moms In Need
CLIP 12/09/20
Viola Davis Says Chadwick Boseman Deserves An Oscar For 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Role: 'He Was A Great Artist'
CLIP 12/09/20
Zara Tindall & Husband Mike Expecting Third Child
CLIP 12/09/20
Brian Austin Green Gives Update On Sons After Filing For Joint Custody In Megan Fox Divorce
CLIP 12/09/20
Isla Fisher Loves 'Godmothered's' Take On 'Happily Ever After': 'You Don't Have To Wait For A Man To Rescue You'
CLIP 12/08/20
Meet JaQuel Knight, The Choreographer Behind Megan The Stallion's 'Body' Dance
CLIP 12/08/20
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Share Close-Up Of Baby Matteo's Mesmerizing Blue Eyes
CLIP 12/08/20
Lauren Bushnell Debuts Her Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 12/08/20
Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Are Having A Baby Boy
CLIP 12/08/20
‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Suffered A Pregnancy Loss
CLIP 12/08/20
Tyler Cameron Admits He Uses His Instagram DMs To Date: 'I Shoot My Shot' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 12/08/20
Madonna Gets First Tattoo In Honor Of Her Kids: 'Inked For The Very First Time'
CLIP 12/08/20
Prince William & Kate Middleton Take Part In Secret Santa During Royal Train Tour
CLIP 12/08/20
Tayshia Adams Puts Her Guys In The Hot Seat With Revealing Lie Detector Tests (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/08/20
Taraji P. Henson Gets Candid About Her Mental Health & Calling Off Engagement
CLIP 12/08/20
Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Adorably Crashes Her Video Promoting Poosh
CLIP 12/08/20
Sofia Carson Raves About Working With Megan Thee Stallion: ‘She’s Just So Cool’
CLIP 12/08/20
Shawn Mendes Denied His Love For Camila Cabello In 2015 Throwback Video
CLIP 12/08/20
Olivia Jade Hasn’t Talked With Parents Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Gianulli Since They Went To Prison
CLIP 12/08/20
Brian Austin Green Is Seeking Joint Custody Of His & Megan Fox's 3 Kids In Divorce
CLIP 12/08/20
Gwen Stefani Doesn't Want 'COVID Situation' At Blake Shelton Wedding: 'I Just Want My Parents There'
CLIP 12/08/20
Aaron Eckhart Gushes Over 'Erin Brockovich' Co-Star Julia Roberts: 'The Girl Is Magic'
CLIP 12/07/20
Kristin Cavallari & Jeff Dye Heat Up Romance With PDA-Packed Trip To Mexico
CLIP 12/07/20
Tamera Mowry-Housley & Former 'The Real' Co-Hosts Tear Up Over Her Emotional Return (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/07/20
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Christmas Eve Party Is Canceled For First Time Since 1978
CLIP 12/07/20
Tomorrow X Together On How They Feel About Their ‘Blue Hour’ 2020 MAMA Performance
CLIP 12/07/20
‘Unpolished’ S2 First Look Teases Bria’s Wedding To Matt & Financial Drama (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/07/20
Anderson Cooper Sings Along With Andy Cohen’s Son Ben In Sweet Video
CLIP 12/07/20
Prince Harry Launches Libel Case Against Same UK Tabloid Meghan Markle Sued (Reports)
CLIP 12/07/20
Serena Williams' Daughter Alexis Olympia Performs 'Coconut Test' On Mom: 'The New Normal'
CLIP 12/07/20
Ben Higgins Responds To Ex-Fiancée Lauren Bushnell's Pregnancy News | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 12/07/20
Sienna Miller Reveals She Blacked Out Six Weeks Of Time After Jude Law Cheating Scandal
CLIP 12/07/20
Ariana Grande Surprises Katy Perry's Baby Girl Daisy Dove With $900 Givenchy Snowsuit
CLIP 12/07/20
‘Welcome To Plathville:’ Moriah Takes Max To Meet Her Family
CLIP 12/07/20
Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli Breaking Her Silence On College Admissions Scandal
CLIP 12/07/20
Wendy Williams Tearfully Reveals Her Mother Has Died: 'She Will Always Be Here'
CLIP 12/07/20
Kate Middleton & Prince William Spread Holiday Cheer On First Stop Of Royal Train Tour
CLIP 12/07/20
Chadwick Boseman Tribute, Gal Gadot & More Moments From 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: GOAT Special
CLIP 12/07/20
'Today's' Bobbie Thomas Mourns Death Of Husband: Some 'Forevers Are Much Too Short'
CLIP 12/07/20
Kenya Moore Admits She Will Never End Feud With NeNe Leakes: She's 'Rotten' | Housewives Nightcap
CLIP 12/06/20
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Selma Blair Recreate Iconic 'Cruel Intentions' Kiss For 2020
CLIP 12/06/20
Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey & Son Josey Decorate Christmas Tree Together
CLIP 12/06/20
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Bianka's 4th Birthday With Ciara, La La Anthony & More
CLIP 12/06/20
Brian Austin Green Says He Gets 'Self-Worth' From Megan Fox & Kids In Pre-Split Interview
CLIP 12/05/20
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Gaze At Her Bare Baby Bump In Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Throwback
CLIP 12/05/20
Danica McKellar Needed A Stunt Double For Hallmark Christmas Movie: 'I'm Terrible On The Ice!'
CLIP 12/05/20
'Grey's Anatomy': Kelly McCreary Unsure If Meredith Grey Will Survive COVID: 'We're In Suspense'
CLIP 12/05/20
Lilly Singh Says Dr. Phil Is 'One Of The Most Supportive Friends'
CLIP 12/05/20
Meet 9-Year-Old 'Selena: The Series' Star Madison Taylor Baez
CLIP 12/04/20
Camilla Parker Bowles: 'The Crown' Vs. Real Life
CLIP 12/04/20
Barack Obama Says Daughter Sasha Doesn't Think He's 'Hip Enough To Handle' Her Private Music Playlist
CLIP 12/04/20
Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Announce 'Vanderpump Rules' Exit: 'This Is Difficult To Share'
CLIP 12/04/20
Carrie Underwood’s 5-Year-Old Son Wrote A Cute Christmas List For Little Brother!
CLIP 12/04/20
Alex Rodriguez Jams Out While Jennifer Lopez Giggles In Sweet New Video
CLIP 12/04/20
Vanessa Bryant & Daughter Capri Beam During Adorable Mother-Daughter Manicure Date
CLIP 12/04/20
Saint & Chicago West Play Hide-And-Seek Amid Kim Kardashian's Whoville Christmas Decorations
CLIP 12/04/20
Miley Cyrus Says Getting Married To Liam Hemsworth Was ‘One Last Attempt’ To Save Herself
CLIP 12/04/20
Chrishell Stause Confesses She Was Unsure About Dating Keo Motsepe
CLIP 12/04/20
Kylie Jenner's Massive Christmas Tree Almost Doesn't Fit In Her House: 'It's Right At The Ceiling'
CLIP 12/04/20
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Discuss What Would Happen With Baby Matteo If They Broke Up
CLIP 12/04/20
’90 Day Fiancé’: Meet New Couple Brandon & Julia (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 12/04/20
Queen Elizabeth Mourning Death Of Her Beloved Dog Vulcan
CLIP 12/04/20
Barack Obama Accidentally Reveals Birth Of Fitness Influencer Hannah Bronfman's Baby Boy
CLIP 12/04/20
Kathie Lee Gifford Claims Bill Cosby Once Tried To Kiss Her
CLIP 12/04/20
Gigi Hadid Heads Back To Work & Says Motherhood ‘Is A Job Like No Other’
CLIP 12/04/20
'Black Panther' Star Letitia Wright Faces Backlash For Questioning COVID-19 Vaccine
CLIP 12/04/20
'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Original Character As Meredith Grey Battles COVID-19
CLIP 12/04/20
Queen Latifah Teases 'Girls Trip' Sequel: 'I Know They Were Working On A Script'
CLIP 12/04/20
Rosie Perez & Her 'Soul Train' Friends Did 'Ridiculous' Things Down The Line As A Bet
CLIP 12/04/20
Christian Serratos Felt Like Selena Quintanilla Was There In Spirit On 'Selena: The Series' Set
CLIP 12/03/20
Justin Bieber Slams Troll For Asking Selena Gomez Fans To Bully Hailey Bieber
CLIP 12/03/20
Selena Gomez & Jimmy Butler Have Been 'On A Few Dates': 'It's Very Casual' (Report)
CLIP 12/03/20
Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced She & Joe Alwyn Got Secretly Engaged – Or Even Married!
CLIP 12/03/20
Why Are Prince Charles & Duchess Camilla’s Twitter Comments Restricted?
CLIP 12/03/20
Drew Sidora Says 'RHOA' 'Forced' Her & Husband To Seek Marriage Counseling
CLIP 12/03/20
Kelly Osbourne Shares Sweet Tribute For Dad Ozzy Osbourne’s 72nd Birthday
CLIP 12/03/20
Ariana Grande Packs On The PDA With Dalton Gomez In Rare Photo
CLIP 12/03/20
Shawn Mendes Admits He Loved Camila Cabello For 5 Years Before Romance Began: 'It Took A Long Time'
CLIP 12/03/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Funny Run-In With Young Boy While Christmas Tree Shopping (Reports)
CLIP 12/03/20
Chloe Kim DMed Tori Kelly After Their 'Masked Singer' Elimination & Got The Cutest Response
CLIP 12/03/20
Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup Free & Reveals She’s Never Gotten Botox Before
CLIP 12/03/20
Gwen Stefani Shows Off Dazzling Engagement Ring From Fiancé Blake Shelton
CLIP 12/03/20
Jennifer Lawrence Freaks Out When Kardashians Prank Her, Justin Bieber & More On FaceTime
CLIP 12/03/20
Kerry Washington Is A Megan Thee Stallion Superfan: ‘I Would Twerk For Meg’
CLIP 12/03/20
Keegan Michael-Key Reveals The Message He Would Tell His Teenage Self
CLIP 12/03/20
Mark Consuelos Debuts Unique Tattoo On Bicep Ahead Of Reuniting With Kelly Ripa
CLIP 12/03/20
Sasha Obama Goes Viral Again For Dancing On TikTok Video
CLIP 12/03/20
Chrishell Stause Teases New Romance With 'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Keo Motsepe
CLIP 12/03/20
'RHOBH's' Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley & Kathy Hilton All Test Positive For COVID-19 (Reports)
CLIP 12/02/20
Britney Spears Enjoys Romantic 39th Birthday Celebration With Boyfriend Sam Asghari
CLIP 12/02/20
Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Sport Matching Grins In Adorable 'Office' Selfie
CLIP 12/02/20
Miley Cyrus Says She'll 'Always' Love Liam Hemsworth But There Was 'Too Much Conflict'
CLIP 12/02/20
Prince William Encouraged Kate Middleton Before Her Unprecedented Podcast Interview
CLIP 12/02/20
Grimes Shares Rare Photo Of Her & Elon Musk’s Son X Æ A-XII
CLIP 12/02/20
Jessica Simpson Reveals Struggle With Dyslexia
CLIP 12/02/20
Laganja Estranja Dishes On Sexy New ‘Daddy’ Video: ‘I Am A Freak!’
CLIP 12/02/20
'RHOC' Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Comes Out As Lesbian: 'I'm Not Attracted To Men'
CLIP 12/02/20
'90 Day Fiancé's' Brandon & Julia Reflect On Their Whirlwind Love Story: 'It's Been Insane'
CLIP 12/02/20
Taylor Swift Debuts Re-Record Of 'Love Story' For Ryan Reynolds' Devilish Dating Commercial
CLIP 12/02/20
Harry Styles Claps Back At Candace Owens' Call To 'Bring Back Manly Men'
CLIP 12/02/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.