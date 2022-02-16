Chet Hanks got candid in a YouTube video on Feb. 15th about what it was really like growing up as the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The "Empire" star said, "My experience was even more complicated because on top of fame already being toxic, I wasn't even famous. I was just the son of somebody famous, so I hadn't even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition." The 31-year-old actor ended the video promising that he will always give the whole truth about his life in Hollywood.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight