Main Content

Chet Hanks Admits Growing Up As Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson's Son Was A 'Double-Edged Sword'

CLIP02/16/22

Chet Hanks got candid in a YouTube video on Feb. 15th about what it was really like growing up as the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The "Empire" star said, "My experience was even more complicated because on top of fame already being toxic, I wasn't even famous. I was just the son of somebody famous, so I hadn't even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition." The 31-year-old actor ended the video promising that he will always give the whole truth about his life in Hollywood.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: chet hanks, Rita Wilson, tom hanks, Hollywood, celebrity, fame, Growing Up, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.