Chester Bennington's Mom Remembers His Final Moments On The Anniversary Of His Death

Chester Bennington may be gone, but he's never forgotten. The Linkin Park frontman's mom, Susan Eubanks, shared a sweet tribute to her son as she remembered their final moments together on the second anniversary of his death. "There are no words to explain how much I miss him!" she wrote. Chester's bandmates, Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon and Brad Delson, and his widow, Talinda Bennington, also honored the late singer's legacy by sharing hopeful messages with fans.

