Hundreds gathered to remember former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst in a public memorial over the weekend. The beauty queen and lawyer passed away Jan. 30 at age 30 and her memory was honored in a celebration of life service at a North Carolina church she used to attend. According to the Charlotte Observer, Kryst's mother, April Simpkins, delivered an emotional speech paying tribute to her most admirable qualities.

