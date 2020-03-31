Also available on the nbc app

Cheryl Hines joins Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover for an #AccessAtHome interview via Zoom and shares how she's handling quarantining at home with a family of seven. The actress also reflects on taking her daughter on a trip to the desert for her 16th birthday just days before pandemic restrictions kicked in, and how much has changed in such a short time. And, Cheryl dishes on directing the beloved HBO series during its 10th season. Who have her favorite guest stars been, and has creator and co-star Larry David dropped any hints about a possible 11th installment?

