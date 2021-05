Also available on the nbc app

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" is finally back! Cheryl Hines stopped by Access Daily to chat with hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover about the tenth season of the hit HBO show. The actress also shared that after starring on the comedy series for the past two decades, "so many people" truly believe she is in fact Larry David's wife in real life. "Curb Your Enthusiasm" returns to HBO Jan. 19.

