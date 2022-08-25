Main Content

Cheryl Burke Shares Cryptic Message About An Ex Amid Divorce From Matthew Lawrence

CLIP08/25/22

Cheryl Burke is throwing shade at an ex of hers. The 38-year-old "Dancing with the Stars" pro hinted at discovering an ex's infidelity. Cheryl uploaded a video to her TikTok on Wednesday, writing over the video, "When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes." Cheryl didn't refer to a specific ex, but many TikTokers were quick to assume she was hinting that these might be the reasons for divorcing Matthew Lawrence.

