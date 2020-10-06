Cheryl Burke opened up about her sobriety to Access Hollywood and revealed that she feels like she is "finally on the right path." AJ McLean shared how proud he is of his "Dancing with the Stars" pro and noted that sobriety "is not easy." Plus, AJ talked about reuniting with the Backstreet Boy during his epic performance in the ballroom. "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight