Main Content

Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Finally On The Right Path' After 2-Year Sobriety

CLIP10/06/20

Cheryl Burke opened up about her sobriety to Access Hollywood and revealed that she feels like she is "finally on the right path." AJ McLean shared how proud he is of his "Dancing with the Stars" pro and noted that sobriety "is not easy." Plus, AJ talked about reuniting with the Backstreet Boy during his epic performance in the ballroom. "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.