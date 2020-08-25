Also available on the nbc app

“Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Cheryl Burke chatted with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about the upcoming season. She says she is excited to work with new host Tyra Banks, but will miss her “dance dad” Tom Bergeron. She also explained what it will be like filming the upcoming season amid the coronavirus pandemic and what precautions the show will be taking. “Dancing with the Stars” returns Sept. 14 at 8PM on ABC.

Appearing: