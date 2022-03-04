Main Content

Cheryl Burke Opens Up About Her Healing Journey Amid Matthew Lawrence Split: 'It's Been Scary'

Cheryl Burke is continuing to update fans about her healing journey following her split from husband Matthew Lawrence. The "Dancing with the Stars" pro took to Instagram Thursday to talk about the new steps she has taken recently to work on herself. "It has been very uplifting but very sad at the same time. Just to really be able to take your mind out of everything and just listen to your body. Feeling where the trauma is being held," she said.

