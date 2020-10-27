Also available on the nbc app

Cheryl Burke is on the mend! The "Dancing with the Stars" pro, who lost her footing during a rehearsal and slammed her head against the ballroom floor, opened up to Access Hollywood about the "scary" fall. Cheryl explained why falling on that particular floor "saved my life." AJ McLean also shared what was going through his head when he saw his partner go down. "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

