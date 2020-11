Also available on the nbc app

Cheryl Burke got candid with Access Hollywood about her future on "Dancing with the Stars." The pro revealed that she isn't exactly sure if she will return next season because she knows that her "hips don't lie." AJ McLean also opened up about his journey to sobriety and shared that he's the happiest and healthiest he's ever been. "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

Appearing: