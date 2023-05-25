Cher is giving heartfelt insight into her final days with fellow legend Tina Turner. The music superstar called into Wednesday's "The Beat with Ari Melber" following the news of Tina's death and paid tribute to her friend while sharing memories of their last visits together. "I started going to visit her because I thought, 'I need to put this time into our friendship, so she knows we haven't forgotten her,'" Cher said. "So we all took turns going and spending time with her and it made her happy." The Oscar winner also noted how Tina had accepted her health condition and was at peace with her fate. "She fought this sickness for such a long time and she was so strong as you think she would be, but I know towards the end, she told me once, she said, 'I'm really ready. I just don't want to put up with this anymore,'" Cher added. Tina's rep confirmed to Access Hollywood that she died after a "long illness." No cause of death has been confirmed but Tina received a kidney transplant from her husband Erwin Bach in 2017 and Cher noted that the singer had a dialysis machine at her home.

