Also available on the nbc app

Chelsea Handler is willing to give ex Curtis Jackson way more than fifty cents to reconsider his support of Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. The comedian publicly called out the rapper after he urged followers to vote for Trump following outrage over Joe Biden's proposed plan to raise taxes in New York for citizens who make more than $400K per year. "Yeah, I don't want to be 20 cent," he tweeted. "62% is a very, very bad idea. I don't like it!" After saying that he used to be her "favorite" ex-boyfriend, Chelsea made the actor and producer a financial offer that he likely couldn't ignore!

Appearing: