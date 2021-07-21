Chelsea Handler has found a sneaky way to end a bad first date early during the pandemic. The funnywoman, who is currently on her “Vaccinated and Horny” comedy tour, told Access Daily’s Kit Hoover and Scott Evans that she bought at-home testing kits and would give her suitors nasal swabs when they came to her house. “You have outdoor drinks or whatever so you can keep your distance and remain responsible, and then you give him a covid test, and it takes 20 to 30 minutes. And within that 20 to 30 minutes, if the guy says anything to annoy me at all, I can just tell him he's positive and he has to go home,” she joked. Chelsea also revealed her celebrity friend that gives the best advice, why she enjoys not having children, her attitude toward staying fit, and her mindset when she bares it all on social media: “My nudity isn’t trying to be sexy; it’s trying to make fun of all of us.” Check out Chelsea’s website for her full list of 2021 tour dates.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight