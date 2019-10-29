Also available on the NBC app

Chelsea Clinton wasn't too impressed with Jay-Z's reaction to Beyoncé's post-baby weight loss. The former First Daughter shared her thoughts on Jay seeming underwhelmed when his wife revealed in her "Homecoming" documentary how excited she was to fit back into a performance costume after giving birth to twins. Chelsea told The Cut that she teased her own husband, Marc Mezvinsky, that if they were in the same situation he'd "better have more enthusiasm," explaining that the rapper's response "wasn't the 'I'm so proud of you. That's amazing,'" that she believes "any woman deserves."

