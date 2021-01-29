Main Content

Chef Converts Camper Van Into Mobile Restaurant

It's the last day of Restaurant Week on The Kelly Clarkson Show and today's focus is on a unique dining experience in San Francisco. Bay Area chef Anthony Strong had just opened a restaurant when the pandemic hit and he had to make the tough decision to close his business. In need of a break, he embarked on a road trip, which inspired him to turn a camper van into a private dining room. Anthony gives Kelly a tour of his SuperStella van and shows Kelly how he makes a delicious artichoke soup for his customers. Kelly gifts Anthony $5,000 to keep following his tasty passions.

