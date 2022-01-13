Main Content

'Cheer's' Monica Aldama Recalls Moment She Heard Jerry Harris Allegations: 'It Took My Breath Away'

Season 1 of the Emmy-winning docuseries "Cheer" turned Navarro head coach Monica Aldama and her cheerleading team into celebrities. Since then, one member of that team, Jerry Harris, has since been arrested for multiple sexual misconduct charges. Harris pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges. Season 2 of the show, which hit Netflix on Jan. 12, deals with the allegations head on, and Monica told Access Hollywood how she found out about the news.

