"Cheer's" La'Darius Marshall is "safe" and sound after an alarming Instagram message left his fans and friends concerned. The Navarro cheer squad member caused a stir when sharing in a now-deleted post that he was "floating away" and had "lost his fight." Co-stars and teammates Gabi Butler and Jerry Harris were reportedly among those who reached out to La'Darius publicly, commenting how much he's meant to them personally and to the millions of people who fell in love with the Navarro family through the hit docuseries.

