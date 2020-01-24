Access Hollywood
Netflix's breakout docuseries "Cheer" follows a cheerleading team from Navarro College in Texas as they prepare to compete for a national title in Daytona. Navarro coach Monica Aldama and team members Gabi Butler and Jerry Harris talked to Access Hollywood about the moment they realized their show had a massive following and counted stars like Chrissy Teigen and Reese Witherspoon as fans. Coach Monica also talked about the aspects of her team that you didn't see on screen. "They were there for four months, but this is edited down to six episodes. So, I think you got to see the injuries, but you didn't really get to see the progressions that we do for safety," she said.

Clips

