Also available on the nbc app

"Cheer" star Jerry Harris has been arrested on a federal child pornography charge for allegedly enticing underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself, Access Hollywood confirms. According to a criminal complaint filed in Chicago's U.S. District Court and obtained by Access, Harris allegedly contacted the boy on social media repeatedly. The complaint also states that the alleged minor victim informed Harris during their initial online encounter that he was 13 years old. Following a reported FBI raid earlier this week, reps for Harris told Access they "categorically dispute" the claims against the Navarro Cheer alum. Access has reached out for further comment on Harris' arrest. The 21-year-old was scheduled to appear in federal court on Thursday.

Appearing: