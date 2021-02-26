Also available on the nbc app

Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about teaming up with American Eagle for the brand's new "Jeans Are Forever" campaign. The co-stars also teased the second season of "Outer Banks” and promised that the hit Netflix show will deliver another "crazy ride." Plus, Chase got candid about his relationship with Madelyn Cline and revealed why sparks didn't fly between the two at first.

