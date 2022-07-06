Main Content

Chase Stokes Pays Tribute To Stand-In Who Was Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash: 'My Heart Is Shattered'

CLIP07/06/22

Chase Stokes is mourning the loss of his "Outer Banks" stand-in, who was killed in a hit-and-run. According to TMZ, Alexander "AJ" Jennings was hit by two vehicles Tuesday morning in Charleston, S.C. Both cars reportedly fled after the crash, and AJ passed away as a result of injuries sustained from the collision. AJ had been working on "Outer Banks" as a photo double and stand in for Chase, who plays John B in the hit Netflix series. The 29-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday to mourn the death of his fellow crew member. "My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting," he wrote in part.

