Chase Stokes Met Kelsea Ballerini When She Slid Into His DMs: 'Swan Dove Right On In'

Kelsea Ballerini is revealing how she met her new beau, Chase Stokes. During a new interview with "Call Her Daddy," the country singer detailed her first interaction with the "Outer Banks" star. "I slid into his DMs," she said. "I followed him and he followed me and I just Swan dove right on in." The pair took their romance public in January 2023, after connecting in December. Kelsea filed for divorce from her husband, Morgan Evans in August 2022.

