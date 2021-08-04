Main Content

Chase Stokes Gushes About Madelyn Cline And Her Drawing Skills

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey chatted with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about the new season of the hit Netflix series. The American Eagle paid spokespeople also talk about collaborating with the brand on their new back-to-school campaign, which is available now. Chase also spoke about his girlfriend Madelyn Cline, and how they recently drew pictures of each other saying, She's definitely got the drawing genes that I was not blessed with.

Tags: Chase Stokes, Outer Banks, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey
