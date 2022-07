On the red carpet at the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas, Chase Rice admitted to Access Hollywood that he is ready to head back home after having a bit of too much fun in Sin City. Chase gushed over Dolly Patron and shared what he would do if he got to meet the music icon. Plus, the country singer gave an update on his love life!

NR S2022 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight