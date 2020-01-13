Charlize Theron Was Touched By Megyn Kelly's Reaction To 'Bombshell': 'It Felt Really Good'

Also available on the NBC app

Charlize Theron looked stunning in custom Celine on the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet. She revealed to Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall that she saw Megyn Kelly's recent video that showed the Fox News alum chatting with her former co-workers after seeing the film "Bombshell" together. "We were incredibly touched by it, it's very emotional," Charlize, who plays Megyn in the film, said of the clip. "This is their story, so, it's important for them to see it and to respond to it and I felt like their response, it just felt really good because it felt validating to the film and what we intended to do with telling the story."

