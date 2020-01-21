Also available on the nbc app

Please don't go, JLo! Following Jennifer Lopez's remarks that moving to Italy or Bali is on her "bucket list," multiple celebrities got on board with Access Hollywood's petition asking the superstar to stay put. At the 2020 SAG Awards, stars including Charlize Theron and Tom Hanks signed their support for JLo to remain stateside, but Patricia Arquette revealed that she was leaving her name off – only because she wants an invite to Jen's Bali hideaway!

