Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Charlize Theron Thinks About Her Daughters While Doing Charity Work: ‘I See Young Girls, Just Like My Girls’

CLIP06/28/21
Also available on the nbc app

Charlize Theron is opening up to Access Hollywood about helping those in need. The Oscar winner explained how motherhood has changed the way she dives into her charity work. “My interest was always there prior to having kids but, you know, we work with a lot of adolescence, and I can’t help but think of my own daughter,” she said. “This is an issue that’s a global issue, it’s a global health crisis so of course I think of my kids because I see young girls just like my girls when I do this work.” Charlize hosted an event for her charity, The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) over the weekend. Created by Charlize in 2007, CTAOP empowers African youth to keep themselves safe from HIV and AIDS and works to support their health, education, and communities. The outdoor block party included a special screening of Universal Pictures’ new “Fast & Furious” film, “F9.”

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Charlize Theron, CTAOP, The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, charity, Fast and Furious, f9
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.