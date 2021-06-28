Also available on the nbc app

Charlize Theron is opening up to Access Hollywood about helping those in need. The Oscar winner explained how motherhood has changed the way she dives into her charity work. “My interest was always there prior to having kids but, you know, we work with a lot of adolescence, and I can’t help but think of my own daughter,” she said. “This is an issue that’s a global issue, it’s a global health crisis so of course I think of my kids because I see young girls just like my girls when I do this work.” Charlize hosted an event for her charity, The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) over the weekend. Created by Charlize in 2007, CTAOP empowers African youth to keep themselves safe from HIV and AIDS and works to support their health, education, and communities. The outdoor block party included a special screening of Universal Pictures’ new “Fast & Furious” film, “F9.”

