Charlize Theron gave fans a glimpse of her daughter, Jackson, in a throwback pic from the set of "Mad Max: Fury Road." The actress took to social media to celebrate the 5-year anniversary of the film, sharing behind-the-scenes photos from her iconic role, playing Furiosa. In one pic, her first child, Jackson, is seen lying on her chest between takes with a purple heart emoji obscuring the toddler's face. "I became a mom right before we started shooting," Charlize wrote. "At least my child will forever have the fun fact of 'I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig.'"

